Maum Capital Group & Globalgate Entertainment Strike Strategic & Financial Alliance

Privately held, Korea-founded Maum Capital Group, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, has made a significant undisclosed investment in Globalgate Entertainment, creating a strategic and financial alliance. At the same time, Globalgate Executive Chairman William Pfeiffer has been appointed CEO of the Maum affiliates as they focus on the development of the intercultural content-based businesses of the group, which includes Maum Culture Innovation and Maum Studios.

The alliance furthers investment firm Maum’s plans to harness and expand Korean and global content, filmmakers and talent on a worldwide basis. This is a complement to Globalgate’s 15 consortium partners, including Lionsgate in the U.S./UK, Lotte in Korea, and the expansion of Globalgate’s global content production and co-financing business, as well as the expansion of Globalgate’s related businesses.

Headquartered in Seoul and Palo Alto, Maum Culture Innovation and Maum Studios, together with other Maum entities, are tuned into exploring current and future trends in culture, lifestyle, food, tech, digital art and capital in order to build a large-scale IP business targeting the global market through state-of-the-art technology and capital.

Globalgate has produced 20 films since its launch in 2016 and amassed a content pipeline of over 75 projects encompassing films and digital//TV series in development with partners operating in 20 countries. With a primary focus on local-content, Globalgate’s reach has expanded to both international local-language and English-language content.

Said Brian Koo, Chairman of Maum Capital Group, “I am thrilled to be allied with Globalgate and further to have William lead the grand vision as the CEO of Maum Culture Innovation. As Maum will be serving as the most powerful platform creator powered by web 3.0 technologies with numerous valuable IPs that we are creating, William’s proven leadership and experience in leading world-class companies, combined with Globalgate’s world-class team and consortium partners, bring us even closer to building the definitive global major studio.”

Added Pfeiffer, “Throughout my career, I have been working to globalize the content business by creating films, series, and TV channels overseas with worldwide popularity while at the same time bringing international content to the U.S. and the rest of the world. With Brian Koo’s vision and resources, Maum is uniquely positioned to globalize entertainment through a unique combination of the best IP, premier production partners, strategic capital deployment and new technology. I am excited to be focusing my energy into working with Brian and the Maum team while continuing to act as Executive Chairman of Globalgate. The opportunities for the convergence of technology and content among different cultures, language groups and territories are accelerating at an unprecedented scale, and Maum is keen to drive this momentum.”

Globalgate CEO and Co-Founder Clifford Werber and Co-Founder Paul Presburger continued, “Globalgate has built a formidable global content business with our consortium partners and early investors and has now reached a point where we can strategically and financially complement preeminent investors such as Maum Capital Group, further our respective goals built around the production and exploitation of global content and advance the careers and ambitions of global filmmakers and talent. We look forward to working with Maum, Brian Koo, and our Co-Founder William Pfeiffer in the further expansion of our businesses.”