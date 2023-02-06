Matthew McConaughy To Voice Elvis Presley In Netflix’s Adult Animated Series ‘Agent Elvis’ — Watch Teaser

Matthew McConaughy has been tapped to voice the iconic King of Rock ‘n’Roll, Elvis Presley, in Agent Elvis (fka Elvis King) an adult animated series about the King himself. McConaughey also will executive produce the series, which hails from Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, Sony Pictures Animation, Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse.

McConaughy’s Elvis is a global superstar by day, ass-kicking vigilante by night who eventually joins the secret agency “TCB” as Agent Elvis.

Matthew McConaughey as Elvis in Agent Elvis

Co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, in Agent Elvis, Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock ‘n Roll. You can watch a teaser below.

Presley and Eddie executive produce with Mike Arnold, who also serves as head writer and co-showrunner with Eddie. Eddie also serves as writer. Kevin Noel, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter and Marc Rosen. Fletcher Moules is co-executive producer.

Oscar nominated Robert Valley (Love, Death & Robots) is assisting in animation for Presley’s iconic look and Agent Elvis’ wardrobe is designed by legendary fashion designer John Varvatos.

The series is the first adult animated project from Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and is produced in partnership with Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse.