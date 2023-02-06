‘Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen Joins Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal In Prime Video Thriller ‘Holland, Michigan’

EXCLUSIVE: Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen is the newest addition to the cast of the Hitchcockian thriller Holland, Michigan. The Prime Video film from director Mimi Cave (Fresh) will see him star opposite Nicole Kidman and Gael García Bernal.

While Holland, Michigan is said to concern secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town, specifics as to the plot of the film scripted by Andrew Sodroski are under wraps. Blossom Films’ Kidman and Per Saari are producing alongside Pacific View Management & Productions’ Peter Dealbert, and Churchill Films’ Kate Churchill. Pic will stream at release in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Macfadyen is best known for his Emmy- and BAFTA-winning role as Tom Wambsgans in HBO’s drama series Succession, which returns for its fourth season March 26. The actor also recently led the ITV and BritBox drama series Stonehouse, based on a true story, as well as AMC’s limited series Quiz. His most recent major role on the film side came alongside Colin Firth in the John Madden-directed WWII drama Operation Mincemeat. Additional credits include series like Any Human Heart (PBS) and Criminal Justice (BBC), as well as such films as The Assistant, The Current War, Pride & Prejudice and Frost/Nixon.

Macfadyen is represented by UTA and the UK’s Hamilton Hodell.