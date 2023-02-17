More ‘Masked Singer’ Mashups To Come From ITV As ‘Masked Dancer’ Budget Redirected

EXCLUSIVE: The Masked Singer might just be getting the Coronation Street treatment.

ITV is understood to be preparing more Masked Singer mashups with its stalwart shows as The Masked Dancer’s budget is redirected, Deadline understands.

The Masked Dancer will definitely not air in 2023 and could be axed full stop, while ITV instead looks at making more Masked Singer mashups in the vein of last year’s The Masked Singer: I’m a Celebrity special, with several expected to be dotted throughout the year.

Sources from the UK entertainment sector said ITV will continue utilizing its tentpole brands for the mashups and one speculated long-running soap Coronation Street could be next.

Along with I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Britain’s Got Talent, The Masked Singer has become one of ITV’s biggest entertainment juggernauts, with the final airing tomorrow. It regularly attracts more than 5M viewers. Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross are judges and Joel Dommett is host of the Bandicoot Scotland show adapted from the Korean original, which has already been recommissioned for a fifth season. The U.S. version airs on Fox and has been a success.

The Masked Dancer spin-off, which concluded its second season last October, has not had the same impact, airing to around 2M to 3M viewers per episode.

The I’m a Celebrity special, on the other hand, attracted more than 4M when it aired in November.

The strategy shift comes as ITV prepares for a big entertainment year, with some shows making way at least temporarily for the summer’s Rugby World Cup including Ninja Warrior.

The long-awaited Big Brother reboot is due in the Autumn, Simon Cowell’s long-gestating The X Factor rework could be in line for a return and there are question marks over the future of Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, given yesterday’s news that Carr will host BBC rival Picture Slam on Saturday night’s.