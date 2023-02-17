‘Rich Flu’: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rafe & Tim Spall, Lorraine Bracco & Jonah Hauer-King Among Cast For Fabula Thriller Filming In Spain & Senegal — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: The cast of thriller Rich Flu has been set with Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Star Wars: Ahsoka), Rafe Spall (The Big Short), Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), Dixie Egerickx (The Secret Garden), Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Cesar Domboy (Outlander), Dayana Esebe (LA Star), and Richard Sammel (3 Days To Kill).

Filming has been taking place in Barcelona, Fuerteventura, and Senegal on the movie, which heralds from Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín’s Fabula banner, producers of Spencer, Jackie and No.

Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales and has the project available to buyers at this week’s EFM in Berlin. CAA Media Finance and XYZ Films are co-repping domestic.

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia (The Platform) is directing from a script written by Pedro Rivero, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, David Desola and Sam Steiner.

Also producing are Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls via their Nostromo Pictures banner; Carlos Juárez and Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia via Basque Films; and Albert Soler via Mamma Team.

In Rich Flu, a strange disease kills off some of the richest and most influential people on the planet. First it was the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires and so on progressively….Then it threatens to strike anyone with any sort of fortune. With the whole world panicking, people try to flood the market with assets the world no longer wants. The movie asks how far people would go to save their skin when the wealth that made the world go round suddenly becomes its most dangerous commodity.

Rosamund Pike, Daniel Brühl and Macaulay Culkin were attached last year but had to drop off due to scheduling conflicts.

Winstead is represented by Entertainment 360, WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Rafe Spall is represented by UTA in the US and B-Side in the UK. Bracco is represented by Circle of Confusion and A3 Artists Agency. Egerickx is represented by Megan Silverman Management in the U.S. and A&J Artists in the UK.

Timothy Spall is represented by Markham Froggatt and Irwin. Domboy is represented by Independent Talent Group and Benoit Ponsaille Management. Sammel is represented by represented by Spielkind (worldwide), Artmedia (France), Lisa Richards Agency (Ireland), and Isabella Gullo (Italy). Gaztelu-Urrutia is represented by CAA and XYZ.