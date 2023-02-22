Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Ewan McGregor In UK Drama Series ‘A Gentleman In Moscow’

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is set to star opposite Ewan McGregor in Showtime and Paramount+’s upcoming limited series A Gentleman in Moscow, an adaptation of Amor Towles’ bestselling novel.

A Gentleman in Moscow follows Count Alexander Rostov (McGregor) who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol, threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.

Winstead will play Anna Urbanova, a glamorous, independent and self-made film actress, at the height of her fame, who uses her wit and beauty to dazzle Rostov. She’s an enigmatic character who keeps her cards very close to her chest. Reluctant to reveal her true self, Anna plays a role off-screen as well as on. The Count and Anna’s sizzling chemistry is clear from the moment they meet in the Metropol, but will this be true love, or just the latest in a long line of roles Anna is playing?

A Gentleman in Moscow is produced by eOne in association with Paramount. The series is written by showrunner and executive producer Ben Vanstone (All Creatures Great and Small, The Last Kingdom). It is the first production to come through eOne’s first-look deal with Tom Harper’s company Popcorn Storm Pictures. Harper (War and Peace, Peaky Blinders) will also executive produce with Xavier Marchand (Nautilus, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), McGregor and Towles. Sam Miller (Surface, I May Destroy You, Luther) serves as director and executive producer.

A Gentleman In Moscow will debut exclusively on Showtime in the U.S. and on Paramount+ in additional markets around the world.

Winstead will next be seen in a starring role in Ahsoka, the next installment in the Star Wars universe. She recently wrapped filming on Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s independent feature Rich Flu, which was produced by Pablo Larraín’s Fabula.