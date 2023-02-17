‘The Old Guard’ Star Marwan Kenzari Joins Ralph Fiennes & Juliette Binoche In ‘The Return’ — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Black Adam, The Old Guard and Aladdin star Marwan Kenzari is set to join Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche in The Return, which is due to film this spring.

Bleecker Street recently picked up North American rights to the project, which will be directed by Uberto Pasolini, and is based on Homer’s ancient classic The Odyssey. HanWay is continuing sales at the EFM.

Pic marks the first time Fiennes and Binoche have worked together since they starred in Oscar-winning title The English Patient in 1996. Charlie Plummer (Lean on Pete) also stars. Script is written by Edward Bond, John Collee and Pasolini and production is expected to begin in Greece in spring before continuing to Italy.

Story sees Fiennes play Odysseus who, 20 years after being washed up on the shores of Ithaca, haggard and unrecognizable, finally returns home. But much has changed for this King’s kingdom since he left to fight in the Trojan War. His beloved wife Penelope (Binoche) is now a prisoner in her own home, hounded by her many ambitious suitors to choose a new husband, a new king.

Their son Telemachus (Plummer), who has grown up fatherless, is facing death at the hands of the suitors who see him as an obstacle in their relentless pursuit of Penelope and the kingdom. Odysseus has changed too. Scarred by his experience of war, he is no longer the mighty warrior his people remember. But he is forced to face his past in order to rediscover the strength needed to save his family and win back the love he has lost.

Kenzari will play Antinous, the lead suitor for Penelope’s hand.

The Return is an Italy-Greece-UK-France co-production, produced by Pasolini and James Clayton for Red Wave Films, Roberto Sessa for Picomedia (Asacha Media Group) with Rai Cinema, Giorgos Karnavas and Konstantinos Kontovravkis for Heretic and Stéphane Moatti, Romain Le Grand, Vivien Aslanian and Marco Pacchioni for Kabo Films (Asacha Media Group) and Marvelous Production.

Kenzari, whose credits also include Instinct, Murder on the Orient Express and Dutch crime drama Wolf, is in post on The Old Guard 2 and Ghosted. He is repped by CAA.