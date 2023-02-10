Martin Sheen, Dennis Haysbert, Santino Fontana & Others Set For Dramedy ‘Lost & Found In Cleveland’

EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Dream Entertainment and Double G Films have set a stacked cast for their dramatic comedy Lost & Found in Cleveland, marking the feature debut of writer-directors Marisa Guterman and Keith Gerchak. Leads for the film, currently in production in Cleveland, include Emmy and Golden Globe winner Martin Sheen (Grace and Frankie), Golden Globe nominee Dennis Haysbert (Far from Heaven), Oscar nominee June Squibb (Nebraska), Golden Globe winner Stacy Keach (Nebraska), Independent Spirit Award winner Yvette Yates Redick (Inherent Vice) and Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Broadway’s Tootsie).

An adult drama targeted toward the audience that recently made Paramount & Fifth Season’s 80 for Brady a hit, Lost & Found in Cleveland is billed as a new American fable about the post-Industrial American Dream in the Industrial Midwest — a slice-of-life depiction over a 24-hour period that follows the personal odysseys of five very different people, whose lives intertwine when America’s favorite televised antiques appraisal show comes to their city.

Lost in Cleveland filmmakers Keith Gerchak and Marisa Guterman Courtesy of Jalisco Wayne

Talents rounding out the ensemble include 3x Emmy nominee Dot-Marie Jones (Bros), Emmy winner Loretta Devine (Queen Bees), Liza Weil (How to Get Away with Murder), Esther Povitsky (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Tony Award nominee Rory O’Malley (The Book of Mormon), Independent Spirit Award nominee Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere), 2x Emmy nominees Jon Lovitz (SNL) and Mark L. Walberg (Antiques Roadshow), Benjamin Steinhauser (Kids Baking Championship), Rob Mayes (John Dies at the End) and Vanessa Burghardt (Cha Cha Real Smooth).

Producers on the project are Dougle G’s Guterman and Gerchak, William K. Baker (My Friend Dahmer), Yvette Yates Redick (Day Shift) and Shaun Redick (Get Out, BlacKkKlansman). Broadway veterans Hunter Arnold (Dear Evan Hansen) and Kevin McCollum (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story) are serving as exec producers. Yvette Yates Redick and Shaun Redick’s Impossible Dream Entertainment will rep domestic rights and bring on a foreign sales partner.

“Dressed in a palette of pastels, nostalgia and hope, Lost & Found in Cleveland is an Americana portrait that will feel both familiar and magical to audiences,” Guterman told Deadline. “It’s a fable that honors small dreams that are big to the everyday heroes who dare to believe.”

Adds Gerchak: “We always say it’s “Best in Show” meets “The Wizard of Oz.” The Wizard of Oz was an allegory about the American Dream at the turn of the last century. If Scarecrow represents the farmers, and Tin Man the factory workers, then each of our characters represent a slice through modern America. And rather than a heart or a brain, our heroes bring their objects to our Wizards, the appraisers …only to discover that the answer to self-worth lies within.

“From the hallowed halls of the Old World market to the stalls of the local flea market, there is a nostalgic quality to Cleveland, an archival Americana, with hints of a grand past cocooned for decades. The underlying theme is hope – and we can’t think of a time when that’s needed more,” continued Guterman and Gerchak. “Our everyday heroes travel through the competitive world of televised antiques appraisals toward an unknown future in America’s Rust Belt. The film highlights the drive and anxiety each character brings to their mission, contrasting the urbane world of academic elite with everyday Clevelanders doing the best they can in the reality of the new American Dream.”

Yvette Yates Redick told us that “Marisa and Keith created a beautiful story and movie, audiences will surely be laughing and crying all at once.”

Her Impossible Dreams partner, husband Shaun Redick, added that “LOST & FOUND is a commercial, heartwarming and fun movie that will be very popular with mature audiences and definitely cross over to a wide demographic globally.”

“Lost & Found in Cleveland [is] a wonderful positive portrayal of humanity,” added the pic’s producer Baker in closing, “and will make audiences feel the same emotions as visiting their loved ones and receiving the warmest hug of their week.”

Best known for his work in films like Apocalypse Now and Badlands, Sheen has recently been seen in titles including Judas and the Black Messiah, Selma, The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2, The Way and 12 Mighty Orphans, to name a few. He also starred in Netflix’s comedy Grace and Frankie, which ran on Netflix for seven seasons from 2015-2022.

Haysbert earned his Golden Globe nom for his supporting role on Fox’s 24 and has also been seen on series like Paul T. Goldman, Lucifer and The Unit. He’s best known on the film side for roles in titles like Far from Heaven and Heat, having in the last decade been seen in Fist Fight, Men, Women & Children, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Dear White People and more. Among his other upcoming projects is the Eva Longoria-directed Flamin’ Hot for Searchlight.

Squibb earned her Oscar nom for her supporting role in Alexander Payne’s Nebraska and has more recently appeared in films like The Humans and Palmer, as well as series like Little America and Life & Beth. Other notable past projects include Palm Springs, Table 19, Shameless, I’ll See You in My Dreams, Far from Heaven, About Schmidt, Meet Joe Black, The Age of Innocence, Scent of a Woman and Alice. Also coming up for her is the Josh Margolin comedy Thelma, which has her starring alongside Fred Hechinger, Richard Roundtree, Parker Posey and more.

Keach earned his Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination for his performance in the 1988 miniseries Hemingway and also boasts TV credits including Blue Bloods, Man with a Plan and Prison Break. Notable film credits over the last decade and change include Gold, Truth, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, If I Stay, Nebraska and The Bourne Legacy.

Redick is best known on the film side for appearing in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Inherent Vice, as well as the vampire horror-comedy Bloodsucking Bastards with Fran Kranz and Pedro Pascal, the thriller In the Blood with Gina Carano, and the Anna Paquin-led Free Ride. She’s also previously been seen on series like Comedy Central’s Kroll Show.

Fontana won his first Tony Award for his lead role in a Broadway production of Tootsie in 2019 and has also been seen in such Broadway shows as Hello, Dolly!, Billy Elliot the Musical and Sunday in the Park with George, among others. The actor voiced Hans in Frozen and has also featured in films like the comedy Sisters with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. He’s perhaps best known on the TV side for his role as Greg on The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, having also been seen on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mozart in the Jungle and more.

The films of Impossible Dream Entertainment’s Shaun Redick & Yvette Yates Redick have thus far scored 12 Oscar nominations. The pair have developed and produced films including Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning 2017 phenomenon Get Out and Spike Lee’s 2018 Cannes Grand Prix Winner, BlacKkKlansman, which won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay from six nominations. They also produced Netflix’s recent chart-topper Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg.

