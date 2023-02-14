Marla Weber-Green Named Director of CESD’s NY Animation Voice-Over Department

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime agent and casting director Marla Weber-Green has joined CESD as Director of the agency’s New York Animation Voice-Over Department.
“This is a real coup for us,“ said CESD Talent Agency partners Ken Slevin and Paul Doherty who announced the hire. “Marla will be a strong advocate for our NY-based animation clients and will work in tandem with the five agents based in our long-established Los Angeles Animation VO Division.”
Weber-Green has been in the talent industry for nearly two decades, beginning her career at Buchwald in the voice-over department. She worked most recently as voice casting director at New York’s Sound Lounge. As an agent, after Buchwald she joined Stewart Talent/NY in 2012 and became head of their adult animation department representing clients voicing dozens of roles for Disney, DreamWorks, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and more.
