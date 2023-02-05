Mark Hamill Will Sign ‘Luke Skywalker’ Posters To Raise Funds For Ukraine

Mark Hamill wants to help the Ukrainian army maintain its drone supply. So Mr. Luke Skywalker is going to start selling signed posters to raise cash.

“We decided to sign Star Wars posters, a limited amount,” said Hamill, speaking to Politico. “For real hardcore collectors — especially those that have disposable income — you can get way more money … than you would imagine.”

Details on where the posters will be on sale isn’t finalized. Hamill envisions an auction where competition will drive up the price. The poster sale is expected to start next week.

Hamill said he hasn’t sold autographed items since 2017, when Star Wars: The Last Jedi came out. “It’s just not something I do,” he said, claiming that he’s contributing to prolonging a war effort he termed “nothing short of inspirational.”

Hamill said that Star Wars taught him that such gestures are “doing right thing for the good of everyone, rather than being all about self-interest.”

Hamill said he’s not trivializing the horrors of war. “One is really a fairy tale for children, originally that’s what Star Wars was. And the reality, the stark reality of what’s going on in Ukraine, is harrowing.”

The actor says he is “thrilled” that the United24 fundraising project, a joint venture of the Ukainian Armed Forces and United24, has evolved to this “massive, worldwide event,” saying that “anything I can do, however small it is, is something I feel obligated to do.” It has raised more than $353 million so far.