‘Feast Or Famine’: Chef Marco Pierre White To Lead Doc On London Restaurant’s Quest For Michelin Star — EFM 

EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity chef Marco Pierre White is set to lead Feast Or Famine, a new feature-length documentary that will profile renowned East London restaurant Angelina and its relentless pursuit of the highest accolade in the culinary world — a Michelin Star.

The film began shooting earlier this month. Film Mode Entertainment and Anna Barbara Films have partnered on the project. Film Mode is handling global rights and will debut the project at the upcoming European Film Market.

Directed by Adrian Choa (VICE Media), the doc follows Angelina head chef Usman Haider alongside co-owners Joshua Owens-Baigler, and Amar Takhar as they risk everything to earn their first Michelin Star. The restaurant is still in the race for the accolade, with this year’s Michelin star award announcements for the UK set for March 27. If successful, Haider would be the first Pakistani head chef to win a Michelin star.

Pierre White, often dubbed “the first celebrity chef” and the first British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars, features throughout the doc with running interviews and commentary.

Producers are Michael Boccalini, Che Grant, and Steve Hodgetts. Executive Producers include Andrzej Kowalski, Jesse Scarf, Richard Kowalski, Andrew Tuck, Sharon McGarth, Douglas Mason, Clay Epstein, Michael Boccalini, Che Grant, Steve Hodgetts, and Megan Merati.

Feast or Famine combines everything we strive to achieve for our partners, entertainment, incredible characters, and a world-class meal. We’re thrilled that producers Steve, Michael, and Che believe in us, and we are confident Adrian is going to serve up a truly delectable treat for audiences,” said Clay Epstein, President of Film Mode Entertainment.

Director Choa added: “Through the lens of one new, experimental restaurant’s earnest endeavor to get their first star, we achieve a rare insight into the world of Michelin, the culinary world’s unashamed barometer of taste. At the helm of the film, we will have none other than the original rock ‘n’ roll celebrity chef Marco Pierre White, famous for, amongst other things, giving back his three stars.”

