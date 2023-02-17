Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Buzzes To $41M+ Global Through First Two Days

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania' Rings Up $17.5M IN Thursday Previews
Read the full story

‘M3GAN’ Sets Peacock Premiere Date

'M3GAN'
Universal Pictures

Peacock has announced that it will begin streaming the sci-fi horror smash M3GAN from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster on February 24 — exactly three weeks ahead of its recently secured China release. The film’s PG-13 theatrical cut will be accompanied on the platform by an unrated version exclusive to Peacock.

M3GAN became the first major hit of 2023 following its January 6 debut stateside, thus far grossing over $167MM worldwide and spawning a sequel, M3GAN 2.0, which is slated for release on January 17, 2025.

The film hinges on a life-like AI doll of the same name that is programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. 

Related Story

Seth MacFarlane Developing Series Adaptation Of Graphic Novel 'The Shrouded College' For Peacock

As Gemma faces pressure at work from her boss (Ronny Chieng) to deliver a finished version of M3GAN, she suddenly becomes the unprepared caretaker of her newly orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). Gemma decides to pair the M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

Gerard Johnstone directed the pic from a script by Akela Cooper, which was based on her story written with Atomic Monster’s James Wan. Blumhouse’s Jason Blum produced alongside Wan, with Williams, Mark David Katchur, Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Adam Henricks and Greg Gilreath serving as exec producers.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad