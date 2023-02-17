‘M3GAN’ Sets Peacock Premiere Date

Peacock has announced that it will begin streaming the sci-fi horror smash M3GAN from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster on February 24 — exactly three weeks ahead of its recently secured China release. The film’s PG-13 theatrical cut will be accompanied on the platform by an unrated version exclusive to Peacock.

M3GAN became the first major hit of 2023 following its January 6 debut stateside, thus far grossing over $167MM worldwide and spawning a sequel, M3GAN 2.0, which is slated for release on January 17, 2025.

The film hinges on a life-like AI doll of the same name that is programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

As Gemma faces pressure at work from her boss (Ronny Chieng) to deliver a finished version of M3GAN, she suddenly becomes the unprepared caretaker of her newly orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). Gemma decides to pair the M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

Gerard Johnstone directed the pic from a script by Akela Cooper, which was based on her story written with Atomic Monster’s James Wan. Blumhouse’s Jason Blum produced alongside Wan, with Williams, Mark David Katchur, Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Adam Henricks and Greg Gilreath serving as exec producers.