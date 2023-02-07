You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
M. Night Shyamalan Departs WME

M. Night Shyamalan
M. Night Shyamalan Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has exited WME, the agency he’s been at since 2011. The director recently had his seventh No. 1 opening at the box office this past weekend with Universal’s Knock at the Cabin. The film debuted to $14.1 million domestic, $21M worldwide off a thrifty $20M production cost.

Shyamalan’s former WME agents Tanya Cohen and Rich Cook went over to Range Media Partners to become managers, and the $3.3 billion-grossing filmmaker followed them in April 2021. This happens in the business — clients go where their working relationships are. Cook is a Range co-founder.

Range also represents Shyamalan’s production company, Blinding Edge Pictures, run by president of production Ashwin Rajan.

Shyamalan spearheads Apple TV+’s series Servant as writer, director and executive producer. Servant is in the midst of its fourth and final season; the series finale is March 17. The thriller’s second season tripled its first-season audience, becoming one of the streamer’s most watched series. Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Shyamalan has made five movies with Universal — The Visit, Split, GlassOld and Knock at the Cabin – which combined have grossed $734M worldwide to date.

Shyamalan continues to be repped by Range Media Partners, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole and Rowe PR.

