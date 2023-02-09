‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Trailer: Idris Elba Is On The Hunt For A Serial Killer In Netflix Follow-Up Film

Netflix has released the official trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun, its long-in-the-works Luther stand-alone follow-up movie that returns Idris Elba as John Luther, the complicated detective behind the BBC crime drama that ran for five seasons on the BBC.

The plot: A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

The trailer opens with DSU Martin Schenk, played by the returning Dermot Crowley, being informed that Luther (Elba) has escaped prison. But Luther has a very good reason for doing so as a serial killer is terrorizing London. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther is determined to finish the job by any means necessary.

Andy Serkis stars as the tech mogul serial killer David Robey. Cynthia Erivo also stars.

Netflix is producing the film in association with the BBC. Jamie Payne directs based on a script from series creator Neil Cross. Cross and Elba are producers along with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment. Dan Finlay is exec producing for Chernin Entertainment, along with Brendan Ferguson, Miki Emmerich, Kris Thykier and Priscilla Parish.

Luther: The Fallen Sun hits theaters on February 24 and debuts on Netflix on March 10.

Watch the trailer above.



