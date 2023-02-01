‘Lucky Hank’ Rounds Out Cast With Shannon DeVido & Jackson Kelly

The Bob Odenkirk and Mireille Enos-led series Lucky Hank is rounding out its cast with Shannon DeVido (Best Summer Ever, Difficult People) and Jackson Kelly (Witch Mountain, Lessons in Chemistry). Lucky Hank premieres on March 19 on AMC and AMC+.

DeVido portrays Emma Wheemer, a take-charge and no-nonsense English teacher at Railton College under the supervision of department chair Hank Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk) in recurring roles.

Kelly portrays Barto Williams-Stevens, a student who believes deeply in his own talent and potential, despite the lack of evidence. He founds a student watchdog Excellence Committee and becomes a thorn in Hank’s side.

In the dramedy, from TriStar TV, William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk) is the unlikely and reluctant chairman of the English department in an underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. His discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans.

DeVido is an actress, writer, and director who most recently appeared in HBO Max’s The Other Two, Netflix’s Manifest, and Hulu’s Difficult People. She is represented by KMR Talent and Entertainment 360.

Kelly most recently appeared in ABC’s The Good Doctor in the role of Drew Goddard. Next, he can be seen in ABC’s Witch Mountain. He is represented by TalentWorks, 11:11 Entertainment, and Duvall Mac Talent.