‘Love Is Blind’ UK Version Confirmed By Netflix From ‘Married At First Sight’ Producer CPL Productions

Love Is Blind is officially coming to the UK.

The Netflix UK Twitter account has in the past hour posted a tweet stating “Big News: Love is Blind is coming to the UK” with a link to apply to the show.

Married at First Sight indie CPL Productions will produce the UK version.

Produced by Kinetic Content, the U.S. version of Love is Blind has been hugely successful across three seasons and 40 episodes. A Brazilian adaptation and Japanese adaptation have already aired.

The show involves 15 men and 15 women from the same area hoping to find love who meet in purpose-built “pods” where they can’t see each other. They talk during several dates and then decide whether they want to propose marriage. From there, the couple can meet in person if a marriage proposal is accepted, and the series follows their life as they move in together and prepare to wed.

The UK version would follow similar Netflix reality hits that originated in the nation such as The Circle and Too Hot to Handle. The U.S. Love is Blind has been one of Netflix’s most successful entertainment shows.