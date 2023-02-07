Lori Loughlin To Make Holiday Movie For Great American Family

EXCLUSIVE: Great American Family has no intention of letting go of Lori Loughlin; the channel just booked the former Full House star in a new Christmas movie for later this year.

The announcement follows the January 28 premiere of Fall Into Winter, Loughlin’s first romantic comedy role since serving time behind bars in 2020 for the college admissions scandal. She last appeared on GAF in When Hope Calls Christmas, which premiered on the network in December of 2021.

Fall Into Winter follows Kerry (Loughlin), who is suddenly forced to work alongside former nemesis, Brooks (James Tupper), an old friend of her brother’s who unexpectedly buys out half of Kerry’s family-owned confectionery business.

Loughlin’s reprisal of her Abigail Stanton role in When Hope Calls Christmas marked her return to acting, a year and a half after she was let go from Hallmark Channel’s When Calls The Heart over her involvement in the scandal. When Hope Calls was a spinoff of When Calls the Heart.

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media, at the time. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

A spokesperson for GAC said the network recently closed out fourth quarter 2022 as the fastest growing network in all of cable.