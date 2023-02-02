‘Lopez Vs. Lopez’ Expands Family With Harvey Guillén, Chelsea Rendon & Jessica Marie Garcia

EXCLUSIVE: NBC‘s Lopez Vs. Lopez is expanding its family with the addition of three cousins played by Harvey Guillén (What We Do In The Shadows), Chelsea Rendon (Vida) & Jessica Marie Garcia (On My Block).

Guillén will portray Miguel, Mayan’s (Mayan Lopez) pseudo-intellectual cousin who spends his time getting his doctorate in Chicano studies and bragging about the TED talk he gave on the cultural significance of the Hot Cheeto.

Rendon will portray Luna, Mayan’s free-spirited cousin who travels the world in a camper and loves #vanlife, even if her only roommate is her porta-potty.

Garcia will portray ”Yesika” or @Hellyesika on all her socials. She is Mayan’s fabulous Tik Tok-dancing social media influencer cousin who does everything for “the Gram” including giving Mayan a taste of the glamorous life.

Lopez Vs. Lopez, which comes from The Conners duo Bruce Helford and Debby Wolfe, is a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between.

George Lopez and Mayan Lopez star alongside Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, and Matt Shively with Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol recurring.

Season 1 currently airs Friday night at 8 p.m. via NBC.

Guillén is repped by Innovative Artists; Rendon is repped by The Green Room and Momentum Talent Agency; Garcia is repped by Cohesive Entertainment Group.