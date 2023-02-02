Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Ginny & Georgia‘ Takes Top Spot On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts; ’Wednesday’ Claims Its 7th Billion-Minute Week

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Octavia Spencer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Lucy Liu To Star In Comedy 'Nobody Nothing Nowhere' From Black List Script: Hot EFM Package
Read the full story

‘Lopez Vs. Lopez’ Expands Family With Harvey Guillén, Chelsea Rendon & Jessica Marie Garcia

Lopez Vs. Lopez
Harvey Guillen, Chelsea Rendon and Jessica Marie Garcia Josue Lozada/James Desperito/Brittany Bravo

EXCLUSIVE: NBC‘s Lopez Vs. Lopez is expanding its family with the addition of three cousins played by Harvey Guillén (What We Do In The Shadows), Chelsea Rendon (Vida) & Jessica Marie Garcia (On My Block).

Guillén will portray Miguel, Mayan’s (Mayan Lopez) pseudo-intellectual cousin who spends his time getting his doctorate in Chicano studies and bragging about the TED talk he gave on the cultural significance of the Hot Cheeto.

Rendon will portray Luna, Mayan’s free-spirited cousin who travels the world in a camper and loves #vanlife, even if her only roommate is her porta-potty.

Related Story

'The Blacklist' To End With Upcoming Season 10 On NBC

Garcia will portray ”Yesika” or @Hellyesika on all her socials. She is Mayan’s fabulous Tik Tok-dancing social media influencer cousin who does everything for “the Gram” including giving Mayan a taste of the glamorous life.

Lopez Vs. Lopez, which comes from The Conners duo Bruce Helford and Debby Wolfe, is a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between.

George Lopez and Mayan Lopez star alongside Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, and Matt Shively with Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol recurring.

Season 1 currently airs Friday night at 8 p.m. via NBC.

Guillén is repped by Innovative Artists; Rendon is repped by The Green Room and Momentum Talent Agency; Garcia is repped by Cohesive Entertainment Group.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad