London Critics’ Circle Awards: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ & ‘Tár’ Win Top Prizes 

Colin Farrell in the film THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN. Photo by Jonathan Hession. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.

Todd Field’s psycho-music drama Tár picked up the Film of the Year gong at the London Critics’ Circle Awards Sunday evening.

The film also nabbed Director and Actress of the Year for Field and Cate Blanchett on the evening. This is the third time Blanchett has won this award, after Elizabeth in 1998 and Blue Jasmine in 2013.

Martin McDonagh’s latest dark comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin, took home five prizes, including The Attenborough Award for British/Irish Film of the Year, Screenwriter of the Year, Actor of the Year for Colin Farrell, and both Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

Another Irish title, The Quiet Girl, won Foreign-Language Film of the Year in a tie alongside Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave.

Elsewhere, Florence Pugh and Bill Nighy were named British/Irish Actress and Actor for their 2022 body of work. 13-year-old Frankie Corio won the Young British/Irish Performer award for her debut role in the indie favorite Aftersun, while the film’s director, Charlotte Wells, won the Philip French Award for Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker.

The Technical Achievement Award went to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Laura Poitras’ biting Nan Goldin film All the Beauty and the Bloodshed was named Documentary of the Year.

The ceremony ended with Michelle Yeoh picking up the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film. Danny Boyle presented the award to Yeoh who was joined by her Everything Everywhere All at Once costar Ke Huy Quan.