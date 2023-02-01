Lollapalooza Docuseries Lined Up At Paramount+

Lollapalooza, the music festival created by Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell, will be the subject of a three-part docuseries on Paramount+.

The streamer has ordered Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza to be directed by Michael John Warren, director of HBO’s Spring Awakening and Nicki Minaj doc My Time Again.

It will explore the iconic festival, which launched as a traveling circus of bands including Jane’s Addiction, Nine Inch Nails, Butthole Surfers, Rollins Band and Violent Femmes in 1991.

The festival subsequently featured bands including Pearl Jam, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Dinosaur Jr., The Jesus Lizard, Sonic Youth and Hole before becoming a standalone festival in Chicago with some international spinoffs.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and FunMeter, the production company set up by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte that’s behind Apple’s The Big Conn and HBO’s McMillion$, in partnership with C3 Presents, which part owns the festival.

It is exec produced by Bruce Gillmer and Amanda Culkowski for MTV Entertainment Studios and James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte for FunMeter. Michael John Warren, Mat Whittington, Daniel Gibbs and Brian Levy will also executive produce; Matt Kaye and Jordan Bogdonavage are co-executive producers.

It is the latest music docuseries and documentary for the streamer, which is behind yacht rock doc series Sometimes When We Touch and Behind The Music.

It’s also the latest doc on music festivals following numerous Woodstock ’99 projects.

Farrell said, “When Lolla was launched in 1991, the concert industry felt like a boring car ride that was running out gas. We pumped new life into the live music experience and set the foundation for the youth’s counter culture to become important and exciting again. Now more than three decades young, I am happy to have this opportunity to give people an inside look at the festival’s contribution to music history.”

Michael John Warren added, “As a naive teenager trapped in the doldrums of Suburbia, U.S.A, I attended the first-ever Lollapalooza, and it totally blew my mind! It was dangerous, beautiful and instantly widened my perspective. So, it’s an honor to be entrusted to tell the true story of one of the most astonishing cultural touchstones in the last half-century.”

“This story is the music documentary jackpot for all of us at FunMeter. We love stories where we can pull back the curtain on something you think you know. In many ways it’s over 30 years in the making, with an unbelievable amount of never-before-seen archival,” said FunMeter’s James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte. “Paramount + is the perfect home for this given MTV’s long history with the festival. We can’t wait to share Michael’s vision with the world”

FunMeter is represented by UTA, Entertainment 360 and Raymond Legal.