Lionsgate Names Briana McElroy Head Of Motion Picture Worldwide Digital Marketing

Twitter and Warner Bros. marketing exec Briana McElroy has been hired as Head of Worldwide Digital Marketing for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

She will report to JP Richards and Keri Moore, President and Co-President of Marketing for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

McElroy counts over a decade of digital strategy experience with first-to-market entertainment campaigns. She will be executing social, talent + influencer strategies, digital partnerships and 360 campaigns for the studio’s upcoming slate which includes John Wick: Chapter 4, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the next Saw sequel, Now You See Me 3, and the Expendables 4; and John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

“Having worked with Briana for many years, I have seen first-hand the passion, collaboration, and creativity she brings to everything she touches. She is also a thoughtful and caring human being, who harnesses that strength to connect with audiences in truly unique ways. She has led a career defined by strength, perseverance, tenacity, and bravery; and we are very lucky to have her join our marketing team,” said Richards.

Said McElroy, “Having seen what the digital team at Lionsgate has grown and created, I am proud to be joining such a fun, daring and innovative group of digital marketers and look forward to hitting the ground running on the most promising and exciting film slate of the year.”

Prior to joining Lionsgate, McElroy was a Client Lead at Twitter, driving the company’s global partnerships with Warner Bros. Discovery and The Walt Disney Company. Before Twitter, she also served as Director Digital Marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures, leading digital forward marketing campaigns for such event movies as Wonder Woman, Kong: Skull Island, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Annabelle: Creation, Ocean’s 8, A Star Is Born, and POKÉMON Detective Pikachu.