Lindsay Dougherty, Head of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399, Urges Members To Save Up In Case Of A Strike By WGA, SAG-AFTRA or DGA

Lindsay Dougherty, the principal officer of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 – and the top movie Teamster in the country – is urging her members to start saving money in case of a strike later this year by writers, actors or directors.

The earliest a strike could happen, if it comes to that, is May 1, when the WGA’s current film and TV contract expires. The SAG-AFTRA and DGA contracts both expire June 30.

“As many of you are aware, we will see SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, and the WGA bargaining their master agreements this year,” she told her members in the current issue of News Reel, the local’s quarterly magazine. “I want to urge our members to be diligent and prepared by setting money aside in case any of these groups have delayed or contentious negotiations.

“We have seen the effects on our members during the writers’ strike of 2007-2008, and we know that the changing landscape to our industry, and the issues industry workers face on the job, could threaten a work stoppage again.

“This is not to scare our members, but to remind all that in our cyclical industry, the well-being of you and your family is a priority and we want you to be as prepared and protected as possible.”

In addition to her duties as Secretary-Treasurer of Local 399, Dougherty is also the International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ Western Region Vice President, and Director of the IBT Motion Picture & Theatrical Trade Division.