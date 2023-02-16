NBCUniversal Sales And Partnerships Chief Linda Yaccarino Appointed Group Chair Of UK Management Firm YMU

Linda Yaccarino, head of advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, has been named group chair of UK management firm YMU.

The new role is not expected to interfere with Yaccarino’s day-to-day responsibilities at NBCU, where she is directly responsible for ad revenue of more than $10 billion a year. The official announcement of her YMU post said it will entail “working closely” with the firm’s CEO, Mary Bekhait, but no details were offered about the collaboration. YMU’s client roster includes Paris Hilton, Simon Cowell, Emily Ratajkowski and Steve Aoki. Last spring, the company launched a U.S. entertainment division, installing former UTA and ICM execs in key posts.

Bekhait, who became CEO of YMU in 2021, said Yaccarino’s appointment “brings huge influence that will add value to the elite clients we represent.” The exec will aim to help YMU, which already operates globally, further build out its worldwide footprint. “We share a similar view around how the entertainment landscape is evolving and how we can make a impactful difference for the global culture shapers and talent, that YMU represent,” Bekhait added.

Founded in 1984, YMU is active in a number of verticals, including film, TV, music, sports and publishing.

“We all know great talent when we see it. Whether it’s on stage, on the field, in front of and behind the camera, on every platform—you name it—epic performances stick with us,” Yaccarino said. “And for decades, I’ve supported top talent by growing global brands alongside premium content. The Group represents some of the most exciting, elite level talent in the global culture space who are supported by an unparalleled, industry leading team of global experts. I’m looking forward to working with Mary and the exceptional YMU team to support their continued growth of individual’s brands on a global scale.”