‘Lilo & Stitch‘: Zach Galifianakis Joins Live-Action Disney+ Adaptation From ’Marcel The Shell’ Helmer 

Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover franchise) has signed on to star in the live-action Lilo & Stitch film from Marcell the Shell With Shoes On filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, Deadline can confirm.

Details as to his role in the Disney+ pic are under wraps. But the original 2002 animated film examined the relationship between a lonely girl named Lilo and the alien, Stitch, engineered to be a force of destruction.

Chris Kekaniokalani Bright scripted the new film, from a previous draft by Mike Van Waes. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce for Rideback, with Ryan Halprin exec producing for the company.

Galifianakis is an Emmy-winning actor and comedian best known for roles in The Hangover franchise and FX’s acclaimed comedy series Baskets, as well as his short-form Funny or Die talk show, Between Two Ferns. He’s also previously appeared in films like A Wrinkle in Time, Birdman, The Campaign and Due Date, while lending his voice to animated productions like Big Mouth, Ron’s Gone Wrong and Missing Link.

Among the other projects coming up for Galifianakis is the drama The Beanie Bubble from filmmakers Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash, which has him starring alongside Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Snook.

