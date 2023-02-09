Liam Neeson Set To Lead Neil Jordan Prison Escape Thriller ‘The Riker’s Ghost’ — EFM

Liam Neeson is set to reteam with director Neil Jordan (The Crying Game) on upcoming thriller The Riker’s Ghost, we can reveal.

Parallel Film’s Alan Moloney (Albert Nobbs) and Endurance Media’s Steve Richards (Freelance) will produce. Jake Katofsky and Susan Mullen will co-produce with Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes director Rupert Wyatt also serving as producer. In addition to producing, Richards’ Endurance will also finance.

Taken and Schindler’s List star Neeson will play a convict set for release who is forced to break a terrorist out of prison.

Capstone’s Christian Mercuri is launching international sales on the project ahead of the EFM in Berlin. CAA Media Finance is handling U.S. rights.

The film, written by Sean O’Keefe (Spenser Confidential) and Brian Rudnick (Dungeons & Dragons), is scheduled to begin filming in September, 2023.

The project marks a reuniting for Jordan, Neeson, and Moloney, who recently teamed up to make the mystery thriller Marlowe. Neeson and Richards have also worked together on titles including the action thriller Non-Stop, which made $222.8M in global box-office, and mystery-thriller Unknown, which made $136.1M in global box-office.

“This is a unique take on the prison escape,” said Jordan. “A bare knuckle ride from incarceration to freedom, by someone who just wants to finish his term. The reluctant escapee will be played by Liam Neeson, and I can’t wait to explore this character with him.”

“I am thrilled to be joining forces again with Neil and Liam,” added Moloney. “We have put together an elite team to support Neil’s scripted and directorial vision. This one will have you on the edge of your seat.”

Neeson is represented by CAA.