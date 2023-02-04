Liam Neeson Gives A Flying Kick To UFC, Conor McGregor In Scathing Interview

Skip to main content
Liam Neeson was recently asked about the UFC. His answer should be read in his voice from the film Taken.

“UFC, I can’t stand,” Neeson said in a recent interview with Men’s Health. “That, to me, is like a bar fight. And I know practitioners are always like, ‘No, you’re wrong! The amount of training we do!’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage from UFC! I f—ing hate it.”

Neeson also dangerously tweeked fellow Irishman Conor McGregor.

That little leprechaun, Conor McGregor, oh, please. He gives Ireland a bad name,” Neeson said. “I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that, but can’t take it. Next time I come in a Dublin Airport, ‘Neeson! We’ll f—ing show you!'”

