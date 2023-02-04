Liam Neeson Gives A Flying Kick To UFC, Conor McGregor In Scathing Interview

Liam Neeson was recently asked about the UFC. His answer should be read in his voice from the film Taken.
“UFC, I can’t stand,” Neeson said in a recent interview with Men’s Health. “That, to me, is like a bar fight. And I know practitioners are always like, ‘No, you’re wrong! The amount of training we do!’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage from UFC! I f—ing hate it.”
Neeson also dangerously tweeked fellow Irishman Conor McGregor.
“That little leprechaun, Conor McGregor, oh, please. He gives Ireland a bad name,” Neeson said. “I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that, but can’t take it. Next time I come in a Dublin Airport, ‘Neeson! We’ll f—ing show you!'”
