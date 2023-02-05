LeBron James Answers Whether He’d Want Kyrie Irving To Join The Lakers: “Duh”

All-star guard Kyrie Irving will be on the move from the Brooklyn Nets as of Thursday, the NBA trade deadline.

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams in the hunt for Irving’s services. His addition would boost the Lakers chances to go far in the NBA playoffs this spring, adding a weapon to James and center Anthony Davis to create a formidable superstar trio.

James has had his difficulties with Irving, stemming from their time together on the Cleveland Cavaliers. But Irving has allegedly apologzed for his behavior back then, and James seems anxious to bolster his chances of yet another championship in the twilight of his career.

Related Story Fox Sports, LeBron James Pay Tribute To Late Soccer Writer Grant Wahl

Asked Saturday night if he wants Irving to join the team, James was crystal clear.

“Obviously, that’s a — what’s the word you use — ‘duh’ question when you talk about a player like that,” James said following the Lakers’ loss to the Pelicans on Saturday night, according to ESPN. The loss left the Lakers at 25-29 and 13th in the Western conference

“I’ve told y’all a couple weeks [ago], I don’t speak for our front office,” James added. “My mindset is whatever lineup or whatever group that we have is to make sure we prepare ourselves the best way we can to go out and win.”

James and Irving won a championship in Cleveland in 2016. Then Irving requested a trade because he allegedly wanted out from James’s shadow. That resulted in a trade between the Celtics and Cavaliers. Irving spent the next two seasons in Boston before joining the Nets as a free agent.

Irving has been troubled in both the Boston and Brooklyn stops, culminating earlier this season in a suspension for endorsing a controversial film filled with antisemitic tropes.