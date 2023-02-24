‘Law And Order: SVU’ And Castmate Mariska Hargitay Remember Richard Belzer At End Of Tonight’s Episode

Richard Belzer was remembered at the conclusion of tonight’s Law and Order: SVU episode, directed by longtime castmate Mariska Hargitay.

Belzer, who played against his comedian type as a tough New York cop on Law and Order: SVU and Homicide: Life of the Street, died this week at age 78. Belzer played Detective John Munch, a role which he originated in 1993.

Fittingly, the no-nonsense detective was remembered with a simple tribute from Hargitay. See it below.