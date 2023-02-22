Latin Grammy Awards Plan Move To Spain For 2023 Gala

The Latin Recording Academy and the Government of Andalucía have reached an agreement that will likely see the 2023 Latin Grammys move to Spain for the first time in its 23-year history.

It was during a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 22 that the “historic and unprecedented agreement” was announced that would make the region of Andalucía “host of several events in the next 3 years.” Sevilla is said to be the front-running city that would play host to the 24th Annual Latin Grammys.

“We are considering Sevilla to celebrate the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards this November, but we are still working through the logistics with our partners TelevisaUnivision. We will share additional details about the date and location of the next Latin Grammys soon,” Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, said in a statement.

Production for the show would be a collaboration between TelevisaUnivision and Spanish broadcaster RTVE (Radio y Televisión Española).

This would be the first time the Latin Grammys would travel outside of the U.S. since its inception back in 2000. Las Vegas has played host to the gala 14 times, with Los Angeles in second place with 5, Miami with 2, and Houston and New York hosting the award show once each.

The most recent ceremony took place in November 2022 with Spanish singer Rosalía taking the Album of the Year Award. At the same show, Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana took the other two top awards: Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Tocarte.”