Landmark Theatres Increases L.A. Footprint: Arthouse Exhibitor Taking Over AMC’s Sunset 5

EXCLUSIVE: Good news for the Los Angeles arthouse scene: Landmark Theatres is taking over AMC’s Sunset 5 at 8000 W Sunset Boulevard. The Cohen Media Group-owned exhibitor will take over the venue in June. Until that time, the Sunset 5 will remain open and continue to be operated by AMC.

The news comes in the wake of the Landmark having to shutter its crown jewel Pico Boulevard location last May due to the lease running out and Google taking over that real estate area.

Once Landmark occupies the Sunset 5, it will begin adding new seating and various amenities as the venue remains open for business. Landmark inked a 10-year lease on the venue which was negotiated and secured by Michael Fant, Landmark’s EVP of Real Estate, and Kimco Realty on behalf of the Sunset Theatre landlord.

The venue going back to being the Sundance Cinemas has long been a multiplex for filmmaker Q&As, private screenings and more.

“This theater has been a mainstay of the independent cinema scene for over 30 years and is the latest of several strategic Landmark Theatres acquisitions,” Landmark Theatres president Kevin Holloway said. “The Los Angeles market is ripe with movie fans and creatives, so we’re excited to be expanding our footprint with the Sunset location. We look forward to not only servicing, but also collaborating with the community to create uniquely curated programming offerings and entertainment experiences very soon.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Landmark Theatres to 8000 Sunset,” says Taylor Vaughan, Vice President, Pacific Southwest, Kimco Realty. “Our community in WeHo and Hollywood Hills will be thrilled to experience Landmark’s consistent line up of both independent, foreign and mainstream films with an elevated theater experience.”

In the Los Angeles area, Landmark also operates the Historic Nuart Theatre in West Los Angeles, recently renovated locations the Landmark Westwood in Westwood Village and Landmark Pasadena. Landmark Theatres was added to the Cohen Media Group in 2018. Formed in 2008 by Charles S. Cohen, CMG is an independent theatrical exhibition, distribution and production company with several Oscar nominations and a Best Foreign Language Film win for The Salesman.