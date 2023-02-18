Skip to main content
Kyle Jacobs Dies: Hit Songwriter And Husband Of Singer Kellie Pickler Starred In Reality TV, Was 49

Singer Kellie Pickler (right) and husband Kyle Jacobs discuss their show "I Love Kellie Pickler" at Build Studio on August 1, 2017 in New York City. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Songwriter Kyle Jacobs was found dead at his Nashville home today in what police are calling a possible suicide. The husband of singer Kellie PIckler was 49.

The Nashville Police Department confirmed that police and the Nashville FIre Department were summoned to a home shortly after 1 PM local time. There they found Jacobs “deceased from an apparent gunshot self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.”

Reports indicate Pickler was asleep at home when the incident happened. She and an assistant called the police when they couldn’t open the upstairs bedroom door.

Pickler and Jacobs starred together in the Reality TV show “I Love Kellie Pickler,” which ran for three seasons starting in 2015 on CMT. The couple married in 2011 after dating since 2008.

Jacobs songwriting credits included Garth Brooks’s 2007 hit “More Than A Memory and Tim McGraw’s “Still.” He also worked with Kelly Clarkson and Darius Rucker, among others. He also produced four No. 1 country airplay singles for Lee Brice.

Jacobs’s resume boasts a CMA Award, an ACM Award, and a Grammy nomination.

Kellie Pickler finished in sixth place on “American Idol” in 2010, and released four albums after that. She is a host on Sirius XM’s “The Highway.”

