Kristin Chenoweth To Reteam With ‘Wicked’ Composer Stephen Schwartz On ‘Queen Of Versailles’ Stage Musical Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: A new musical based on the award-winning 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles and the life of beauty queen, socialite and TV personality Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel is in development, with Kristin Chenoweth attached to star and produce.

The project would reunite Chenoweth with her Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz, who is on board to write the music. An industry reading is set for March 24 in New York City, in preparation for an out of town engagement with additional details to be announced.

Stephen Schwartz (Photo: Nathan Johnson)

Lauren Greenfield’s The Queen of Versailles 2012 documentary depicted the often bizarre lives of Jackie Siegel and David Siegel, owners of Westgate Resorts, as they struggled to build the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida — a $100 million house inspired by the Palace of Versailles. Their plans – and their lives – were derailed by the Great Recession of 2008.

The stage musical will reunite Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin, Disney’s Pocahontas and Enchanted, among many others) with Broadway superstar Chenoweth (who will play Jackie Siegel), and feature a book by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, Amy and the Orphans) and direction by Tony nominee Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island). The project is described as “a new musical exploring the true cost of fame, fortune, and family.”

The Queen of Versailles is produced by Bill Damaschke. Chenoweth will also act as producer through her production banner Diva Worldwide Entertainment.