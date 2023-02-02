Korean Content Streamer KOCOWA Adding Films And A ‘+’ To Its Previous TV Fare

Korean content streamer KOCOWA is adding feature films to its mix. To indicate the change, the streamer is adding a “+” to its name.

More than 100 feature films are being added, including A Violent Prosecutor, one of the top-grossing Korean films of 2016. Lee Il-Hyung, its writer/director, was nominated for Best Director at the Grand Bell Awards, Korea’s version of the Oscars. Korea’s top grossing R-rated film of all time, Inside Men, was also added. The film won the Grand Bell for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay in 2016. Also on board is action-comedy Luck-Key, staring Yoo Hae-jin, a Korean film star, and Grand Bell award winner.

The film library joins the fare offered by Korea’s top three broadcasters, KBS, MBC, and SB. The service offers K-Dramas, reality shows, and other programming.

KOCOWA+CEO KunHee Park said in a statement that the streamer is profitable.

“We were able to attain profitability due to our unique business model of partnering with the three Korean broadcast networks, partnerships with 30 of the top Korean content providers and studios, the increasing popularity of Korean content across the Americas, and of course, our brilliant and hardworking global team.”

In addition to the films, K-Drama Taxi Driver is coming to KOCOWA for its second season. Taxi Driver is about a mysterious taxi service that delivers justice and revenge on behalf of victims who cannot get help from the law.

Amazon Prime carries Kocowa, which requires an additional subscription fee.

Korean streaming platform Wavve bought KOCOWA in a deal announced in December. KOCOWA operates in 30 territories, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Wavve bills itself as Korea’s largest OTT service. It has been planning international expansion since last year, as CEO Lee Tae-hyun told Deadline in 2021.