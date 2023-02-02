‘Kingdom Business’ Renewed For Season 2 At BET+

EXCLUSIVE: BET+ has renewed its popular music-driven drama series Kingdom Business for a second season. Production is underway in Atlanta on the series executive produced by DeVon Franklin (Miracles From Heaven), Holly Carter (The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel), multi-Grammy-award-winner Kirk Franklin and Michael Van Dyck.

Written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart, Kingdom Business explores the gospel music industry through the lenses of family, faith, love and the redemptive power of music.

Yolanda Adams returns to lead the series as the reigning “Queen of Gospel” Denita Jordan and Serayah as Rbel, a talented up-and-coming gospel star with a troubled past who threatens Denita’s crown.

Yolanda Adams and Tasha Cobbs Leonard Roy Cox/Personal Courtesy

Joining as recurring guest stars for Season 2 are Loretta Devine and Louis Gossett, Jr. as Denita Jordan’s parents, “Darlene” and “Jeremiah”. Musical guests this season include Grammy and Billboard Award winners Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Chandler Moore who earned a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. Returning for Season 2 are Kiandra Richardson as “C.J. Jordan-Walker,” Tamar Braxton as “Sasha”, and La’Myia Good as “Essence.”

Kingdom Business follows Denita (Adams), a gospel superstar who runs an in-house record label, Kingdom Records, in addition to acting as First Lady of First Kingdom Church, who is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs. Just as Denita is enjoying the fruits of her labor, the world she’s worked so hard to put together begins to unravel when an unexpected contender in the gospel music scene threatens her status. Rbel (Serayah) is a young woman on the rise whose checkered past as an exotic dancer is no match for her destiny to turn the gospel world on its head with her new-found voice.

Season 1 finale left audiences with a cliffhanger for Michael Beach’s character, “Bishop Calvin Jordan,” who was last seen at the altar in deep reflection before we hear a gunshot and fade to black. His fate remains unknown.

Lenhart and Sakmar executive produce with Carter, founder of Relevé Entertainment; DeVon Franklin, CEO of Franklin Entertainment; Kirk Franklin, multi-Grammy-award-winner and Chairman & CEO of Fo Yo Soul Entertainment, who also serves as the show’s executive music producer; and Michael Van Dyck, founder of Inspired Entertainment. The series is produced by DAELight Media.