Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Eyeing Cannes Bow

Killers Of The Flower Moon
Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Paramount/Apple TV+

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is weighing a potential Cannes 2023 world premiere, as previously tipped in Deadline’s The Dish in July of last year, we can confirm.

The notion of a Cannes bow for the Western crime drama, marking Scorsese’s latest of many collaborations with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, remains “highly speculative,” one source tells us. And it’s not clear whether the film would play in competition, should it touch down in the South of France. But this would mark Scorsese’s first Cannes debut in decades, on the heels of such iconic titles as After Hours and Taxi Driver, which respectively claimed the Best Director prize and the Palme d’Or.

Scorsese’s long-awaited big-budget drama, also starring Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and The Whale Oscar nom Brendan Fraser, adapts the bestselling 2017 work of nonfiction Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann, telling the story of the series of murders that hit 1920s Oklahoma following the discovery of oil on the Osage Nation’s tribal land.

Paramount is serving as the theatrical distributor for Killers, which Scorsese directed from his script written with Eric Roth. Scorsese also produced alongside Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi, with Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson rounding out the cast.

A release date for Killers has not yet been set.

