Kiefer Sutherland To Star In Black List Action-Thriller ‘The Winter Kills’ — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Kiefer Sutherland (24) is set to star in action-thriller The Winter Kills from director John Stalberg, Jr. (Crypto).

Sutherland will portray a disgraced cop pursuing the serial killer who murdered his partner ten years ago — and has resurfaced to kill again.

Written by Ben Floro Carney, the film is produced by Patrick Rizzotti, Paul Johansson, David Guglielmo, John Jr, Wyatt Russell, Oliver Hudson and XYZ Films.

Pic is set to shoot this spring in New Jersey with debt financing to be provided by Blue Fox Financing. XYZ Films is also financing and will introduce the film to buyers at this week’s European Film Market in Berlin.

“Kiefer Sutherland is more than just the perfect actor for this film, he’s an absolute legend, and I’m beyond thrilled to match his rare talent with a role that will require every ounce of it. I couldn’t imagine a better team of professionals, including Wyatt Russell and Oliver Hudson — my partners at Slow Burn along with Patrick Rizzotti, David Guglielmo, Paul Johanson and the crack team at XYZ to bring The Winter Kills to life,” said John Stalberg, Jr.

24 and Designated Survivor star Sutherland is in post on Paramount + action series Rabbit Hole and was most recently seen in Showtime series The First Lady. He most recently starred with Chris Pine in Paramount action movie The Contractor.

Producer Rizzotti (The Collector) recently launched Blue Fox Financing – a digital marketplace connecting filmmakers to debt lenders.

XYZ’s EFM projects include Seven Veils with Amanda Seyfried and directed by Atom Egoyan, Daniela Forever with Henry Golding, and BlackBerry, which will premiere in competition at the Berlinale.

Sutherland is repped by CAA and Entertainment 360 and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman and Clark, Inc. Stalberg is repped by Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger and Light.