Kevin Hart To EP Workplace Comedy ‘The Regal’ From Brad Copeland & Hartbeat In Works At NBC

Brad Copeland Hartbeat
Brad Copeland Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing The Regal, a workplace comedy from writer Brad Copeland (Life in Pieces), Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat and Universal Television.

Written by Copeland, The Regal is a workplace comedy about a Las Vegas casino, the biggest and craziest office in the world. The series follows the employees who overcome their different perspectives and personalities to become the one thing you can’t win at a slot machine – family.

Copeland executive produces with Hart, Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein for Hartbeat. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Copeland most recently worked on all four seasons of CBS comedy Life in Pieces, beginning as co-executive producer and rising to executive producer in Seasons 2 and 3 and consulting producer in the final season. His other credits include creator of comedy series The Inbetweeners and consulting producer on My Name Is Earl and producer on Fox’s Arrested Development. His film work includes Jerry and Marge Go Large and Ferdinand. He’s repped by UTA and attorney Warren Dern.

Hart recently sold True to Size for development at Peacock, a half-hour single-camera comedy inspired by an early chapter in Hart’s life when he worked as a sneaker salesman at a mall. The Hartbeat portfolio includes Netflix titles Fatherhood and True Story; movie hit Night School; Quibi-turned-Roku original Die Hart; branded content effort Lyft Legends, plus podcasts and other ventures.

