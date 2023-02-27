Kevin Garnett’s Content Cartel Studios & Ronin Media Networks Launch Global Channel VEEM.TV

EXCLUSIVE: Former NBA star Kevin Garnett has teamed with connected TV firm Ronin Media Networks to launch a global channel.

VEEM.TV is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2023 as a Black-owned connected TV network from Hall of Famer Garnett’s LA-based production company, The Content Cartel Studios, and Ronin.

The network will offer programs in genres such as from sports, entertainment, Black culture, education, lifestyle, true stories, comedy and drama.

According to the partners, it’ll reach up to 85 million homes and focus on “promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion in the content it produces and distributes.” The launch line-up will include “exclusive shows and series produced and starring some of the biggest names in sports, comedy and entertainment.”

The JV partners also plan to deliver a portion of VEEM.TV’s proceeds to non-profit organizations including Garnett’s Anything Is Possible Foundation.

“Our our goal is to offer viewers a new and diverse platform for entertainment,” said Garnett, who played in 15 All-Star Games and was the NBA’s MVP in 2004. “Our mission is to create a network that is powered by original content and world-class talent, which will include some of my best friends like Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, HaHa Davis and many others. We will be focusing on real people, with real talent sharing real stories that are authentic, and representative of all communities.”

A VEEM.TV rep added the platform would launch with more than “500 titles from various library partners,” and was “in the process of finalizing those deals.” Shows in development with Pierce, Davis, John Salley, Rondo and others.

Deadline understands outtakes from KG: Certified, the Showtime Basketball digital series Garnett’s company co-produces.

Joshua Otten and Jason Rhude launched Ronin after building careers developing, managing and monetizing content through connected devices, and working with brands to connect them with audiences through emerging media platforms.

Ronin already owns and operates on connected TV network, ALTRD.TV, which offers more than 2,000 hours of original content focused on AI, Web 3.0, modern counter-culture, transformative medicine and health and wellness. Some content from ALTRD.TV will appear on VEEM.TV.

“Our joint-venture with Kevin and The Content Cartel Studios is really the perfect partnership in a time of evolving media landscapes,” said Joshua Otten, who will serve as VEEM.TV’s CEO. “Kevin and his team are world-class storytellers and have a strong vision on addressing the growing demand for premium and diverse original content which pairs perfectly with our focus on global CTV distribution and the integration of new ad technologies”.