Kevin Costner Shares Unboxing Video Of Golden Globe Award He Won For ‘Yellowstone’ Amid Show Exit Reports

Kevin Costner won at the Golden Globes earlier this year for his work on Yellowstone but he was unable to attend the award ceremony due to the heavy rainfall and flooding that California was experiencing at the time.

Weeks after his win, Costner received his trophy in the mail and shared an unboxing video on Instagram.

“We weren’t able to make it to the Golden Globes because of the flooding we got cut off … and we felt so horrible about that and there was just nothing we could do,” he said. “We watched the time, like sand in the bottle go out as our chances dimmed of getting there.”

Costner said the experience of watching the ceremony at home was not the same but his wife tried to make the best of it by buying balloons to decorate their home and imagine they were at the Golden Globes.

The actor was nominated in the Actor in a Drama TV Series category for his portrayal of John Dutton in the Paramount Network series.

“We weren’t at one of the greatest parties in the world but we found ourselves together as a family,” he added. “And my children heard my name called and they stood up and they cheered.”

Costner continued to open the package and said he would do an unboxing “for all the people who have supported me for the Golden Globes which I was so happy, I’ve known them a long time, that international community and they’ve always been very kind to me. And I couldn’t be there but this is the award so I’m going to just open in front of all my friends out there.”

Although the award was for his work in the television series Yellowstone, Costner didn’t mention the show or the people he works with. Additionally, he reminisced about arriving in Hollywood and finding movies.

“When you first come to Hollywood you just wanted to get your first job and you see these things and even wonder if you’re ever gonna get in a room like that,” he said. “It feels really good to have this, there’s no substitute for being there. But my wife made a night of it for us and all those balloons and now I’m holding it. For everybody who supported me, for the Hollywood foreign press for thinking enough of what I did this year and I’m so glad I found movies in my life. That made a difference. I don’t know what would have happened to me if I hadn’t done the movies. Thank you to everyone.”

Costner’s video comes as Deadline recently reported that he was leaving Yellowstone and looking to continue the Dutton saga with a spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.