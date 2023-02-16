Keshet International Strikes First Natural History Content Deal Ahead Of London Screenings

EXCLUSIVE: Keshet International (KI) has struck its first ever natural history content deal with Finland’s MRP Matila Röhr Productions, along with picking up a Channel 4 sexual harassment doc.

Ahead of this month’s London Screenings, the Israeli powerhouse has taken on four feature-length docs, more than 70 shorts and two ‘making of’ shows, led by MRP feature Tale of the Sleeping Giants. Filmed over three years in Lapland, the pic recently opened in Finnish cinemas and follows the lives of animals such as wolverines, reindeer, foxes, weasels, bears and humpback whales.

KI has also taken on MRP’s older features Tale of a Forest and Tale of a Lake, along with 2019’s Nature Symphony.

Anke Stoll, KI’s SVP of Acquisitions and Co-productions, said the outfit is “in the process of expanding our catalog” and will “leverage the incredible archive footage to produce new titles for a growing market of buyers of blue-chip natural history content.”

Elsewhere, Channel 4’s Undercover: Sexual Harassment – The Truth joins the KI slate. In the doc from Kalel Productions, broadcaster Ellie Flynn carries out hidden-camera experiments to expose the sexual harassment of women in the real world and online, from ‘dick pics’ to being flashed, groped, spiked and raped. In one particularly poignant scene, she is followed by a man all the way to her hotel room, where she confronts him.

KI has a busy London Screenings ahead, as it also unveils scripted shows from its ₪100M ($28M) fund that includes the likes of A Body that Works, which will premiere at March’s Series Mania, and Leonard Cohen drama Who by Fire. The London Screenings runs from February 27 for a week.

“The Sales team and I are thrilled to unveil this high-quality slate of newly acquired content to our clients,” said Distribution MD Kelly Wright. “This year we are all coming together in person for what is quickly becoming a very important gathering for international distributors like us.”