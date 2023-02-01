Kelly Ripa Launching New Podcast With SiriusXM

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions are launching a new podcast hosted by the Live with Kelly and Ryan anchor and produced in collaboration with SiriusXM.

Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa will feature conversations between Ripa and a celebrity guest. Depending on the subject matter, a specialist or expert could also join the episode to provide insight.

“After 23 years of interviewing celebrities, authors, musicians and experts on live TV, the big takeaway is that the most compelling and unfiltered conversations happen off camera,” said Ripa. “I have dreamed of a platform where I can have these honest talks without all the fuss and filter of a camera. Now SiriusXM has made my dream a reality with a podcast featuring friends, both old and new, discussing a variety of topics we all face in life, while getting deep with some experts’ views and advice along the way. Not another podcast, this is off camera!”

New episodes of Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa are expected to be available every week on Stitcher, the SXM App, and all major podcast listening platforms beginning in March. SXM Media, which is the combined advertising sales group from Sirius XM Holdings Inc., will have exclusive global ad sales rights for the podcast.

“Kelly Ripa has been an indelible part of television for decades,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “We’re excited to launch this series so that audiences can hear a whole new side of her incredible talent, humor, and perspective.”

Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa is created and produced by the NY-based Milojo Productions, a production company named after the first two letters of Mark & Kelly’s three children: Michael, Lola and Joaquin. The show will be executive produced by Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Albert Bianchini.

Jan Schillay will serve as supervising producer, and Michael Halpern and Devon Schneider will act as producers for Milojo. Additional production support is provided by PRX.