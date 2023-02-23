Kelly Park To Direct & Exec Produce ‘JumpStart’ Comedy Pilot At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Park has been tapped to direct and executive produce CBS multi-camera comedy pilot JumpStart, based on Robb Armstrong’s long-running comic strip. Wayne Conley (The Best Man) penned the TV adaptation for the project, which hails from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV and CBS Studios. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Based on the popular comic strip that debuted in 1989, JumpStart is set in Philadelphia and follows Joe, a cop, his wife Marcy, a nurse, and Joe’s partner Crunchy. Joe and Marcy are young, hip, urban parents with old school values who are willing to sacrifice for their kids and have some laughs while doing it!.

RELATED: 2023 CBS Pilots & Series Orders

Conley executive produces with Kaplan and Melanie Frankel of Kapital Entertainment, Trilling for TrillTV and Armstrong’s producer Bridget McMeel, who brought the property to Hollywood, for Andrews McMeel Entertainment. Armstrong co-executive produces. Jessie Abbott is Kapital’s creative executive on the project.

Park made her TV directing debut on a Season 2 episode of Netflix’s Alexa & Katie. She went on to helm comedy series including Mad About You, Punky Brewster, Call Your Mother, Raven’s Home, Coop and Cami Ask The World, The Big Show Show, Bunk’d and most recently Lopez vs. Lopez, Call Me Kat, How I Met Your Father, The Neighborhood, Grace and Frankie, The Upshaws and The Game. She’s repped by CAA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.