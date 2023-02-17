‘Keeping Up With The Kremlin’: Kardashians Spoof With Deep Fake Putin In Works At Channel 4

EXCLUSIVE: Vladimir Putin is set to get the Keeping Up With The Kardashians treatment in a deep fake project for Channel 4.

The British broadcaster is developing Keeping Up With The Kremlin, a comedy series that will spoof Hulu’s iconic reality show.

Deadline hears that the project, which is yet to be officially greenlit, will be for social media as Channel 4 leans into digital-first commissioning.

Chalkboard TV, which made Channel 4’s Michael Sheen drama Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, is behind Keeping Up With The Kremlin.

The production company will use actors to play Russian President Putin and his acolytes, with deep fake technology and overdubbing being used in post-production.

Channel 4 has shown a willingness to experiment with deep fake technology. A digital Queen Elizabeth II delivered an alternative Christmas message in 2020, while an AI was responsible for last year’s message.

Channel 4 has also experimented with genres, staging Prince Andrew: The Musical last year, which chronicled the Duke of York’s public fall from grace.

Keeping Up With The Kremlin is being overseen by Charlie Hyland, Channel 4’s Digital Commissioner. Hyland’s team made Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois last year, a five-part series in which TikTok trainspotting sensation Bourgeois introduced celebrities to his hobby.