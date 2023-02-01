‘Fallout’: Katie Cassidy, Devon Sawa, Chris Backus, Kate Bosworth & Tyrese Gibson Set For Survival Thriller — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Katie Cassidy (Arrow), Devon Sawa (Gasoline Alley), Chris Backus (Mindhunter), Kate Bosworth (The Enforcer), and Tyrese Gibson (Fast & The Furious) have joined survival thriller Fallout, which recently wrapped filming in New Jersey.

The film charts the fallout when a nuclear threat forces six people into a malfunctioning underground bunker. Tensions soon rise as they fight to stay alive. With oxygen and the trust in each other quickly running out, they learn that a more sinister plan is afoot.

Michael Benaroya’s International Film Trust is launching world sales on the project at the upcoming EFM.

Penned by Michael Miceli (The Bounty Hunter) and Cecil Chambers (Awol-72), the film will be directed by Chambers, who is financing and producing under his Triumphant Entertainment banner alongside Miceli, Tyler Jon Olson (Cash Out), and Benaroya (Lawless) for Benaroya Pictures.

Saleem Elmasri, John Marques, Waynard Schmidt, and Andrea Bucko will serve as executive producers. Joseph Lanius of newly formed Convergence Media Law brokered the sales rep deal with IFT on behalf of Triumphant Entertainment.

The film marks the second collaboration between Miceli and Chambers who also worked together on Due Season, released by BET+ in the U.S.

“Fallout’s tense, urgent script is what first attracted us to this project,“ Benaroya Pictures CEO and IFT Founder Michael Benaroya said, “and the cast that has joined the film really speaks to this. We’re excited to work with this strong ensemble that will resonate with distributors worldwide.”

Katie Cassidy, Chris Backus, Kate Bosworth, and Tyrese Gibson are repped by APA. Devon Sawa is repped by Gersh and Artists First.