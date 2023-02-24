Kate Mara Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed actress and producer Kate Mara for representation.

Mara perhaps is best known for her Emmy-nominated work as Washington Herald reporter Zoe Barnes on David Fincher’s political thriller series House of Cards, which became a Netflix signature drama and was the first title to be produced by a studio for the streamer.

She more recently exec produced and starred opposite Nick Robinson in the FX limited series A Teacher, adapted by Hannah Fidell from her 2013 film, which landed an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best New Scripted Series.

Mara also was a series regular in the first season of Ryan Murphy’s FX series Pose, having also appeared in Murphy’s long-running anthology American Horror Story, as well as series including Entourage and 24.

She’s best known on the film side for starring opposite Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain in Ridley Scott’s Oscar-nominated sci-fi drama The Martian, based on the novel by Andy Weir. Mara also was seen in two other Best Picture Oscar nominees — Danny Boyle’s 127 Hours and Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain — along with McG’s We Are Marshall, starring Matthew McConaughey

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus’ Actor Adam DiMarco Signs With UTA

Mara also appeared in an array of notable indies including the recent Sundance-premiering abortion-rights drama Call Jane with Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver; Chappaquiddick with Jason Clarke and Ed Helms; and Josh Radnor’s Happythankyoumoreplease.

Up next for her is the FX limited series Class of ’09, which has her starring opposite Brian Tyree Henry. Mara continues to be represented by Mosaic, Viewpoint and Shelby Weiser at Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.