Kat Coiro To Direct & Exec Produce CBS’ ‘Matlock’ Reboot Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Kat Coiro (Marry Me) has been tapped to direct and executive produce CBS' Matlock pilot, a gender-swap reboot of the classic legal drama starring Kathy Bates, from Jennie Snyder Urman and Eric Christian Olsen.

In Matlock, written by Jane the Virgin creator Urman and inspired by the classic TV series starring Andy Griffith, after achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.

Andy Griffith starred as the folksy lawyer on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC and then another three seasons on ABC.

Coiro will exec produce the pilot only.

Bates will executive produce the new Matlock, along with Urman, Joanna Klein, NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen and John Will.

Coiro made her studio directorial debut last year with Marry Me, a film which dominated the 2022 Valentine’s Day box office. She also directed and executive produced She-Hulk for Marvel Studios. She is currently directing and executive producing The Spiderwick Chronicles series for Disney+ starring Christian Slater, which is set to debut in 2023. She is also attached to Foreign Relations, a feature film for Amazon Studios starring Glen Powell and Nick Jonas as well as Sony Pictures’ The Husband’s Secret, based on Liane Moriaty’s bestseller, starring Kathy Bates. Her other TV series credits include Netflix’s Dead to Me, Showtime’s Shameless and FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Mozart in the Jungle. Coiro is repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.