Justin Guarini, Briga Heelan & Aisha Jackson To Reprise ‘Once Upon A One More Time’ Roles For Broadway

Once Upon A One More Time
'Once Upon A One More Time', Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington D.C. Matthew Murphy

Justin Guarini, Briga Heelan, and Aisha Jackson will reprise their Once Upon a One More Time out-of-town performances when the musical of Britney Spears songs arrives on Broadway in May.

See a first-look photo of the actors below.

The trio played the roles of Cinderella (Heelan), Prince Charming (Guarini) and Snow White (Jackson) when the revisionist fairytale musical opened in 2021 at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C.

The jukebox musical, which features such Spears hits as “Oops I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Circus,” and “Toxic,” begins previews Saturday, May 13, at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre, with an opening night set for Thursday, June 22.

Additional casting will be announced later.

Guarini has appeared on Broadway before in such productions as In Transit, Romeo & Juliet, American Idiot and Wicked. Jackson’s most recently was a standby for Broadway’s Paradise Square, and Heelan will be making her Broadway debut.

Producers tweeted a first-look photo of the just-announced cast:

