Julian Sands Search Efforts Delayed As Winter Snow Storm Is Set To Hit California’s Mt. Baldy

It’s been more than a month since Julian Sands was reported missing and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has an update regarding the search efforts.

“On Saturday, February 18, 2023, over 20 members of the Fontana Sheriff’s Station and the West Valley Search and Rescue team conducted a ground search in the Mt. Baldy area,” an SBCSD spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “The crew members focused on the area where the California Highway Patrol’s RECCO device hit on a possible electronic device on January 25th. Unfortunately, nothing was found that would lead to the discovery of Mr. Sands.”

A snowstorm is expected to hit the Mt. Baldy area which would make the area more dangerous for search teams. Due to the “imminent storm approaching, ground searches for Mr. Sands will be delayed for some time.”

The statement ends by saying, “Our goal is to bring closure to the family of Mr. Sands and when conditions permit, we will continue the search.”

Sands, whose film credits include A Room with a View, was reported missing on January 13 while he was reportedly hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains in California. The actor’s car was found in that area and pings to his phone showed he was headed in the Mt. Baldy direction. Further attempts to ping Sands’ phone were unsuccessful, most likely, “due to the lack of cell service or cell phone power failure.”

John Malkovich recently talked about Sands during the Berlin Film Festival.

“Julian and I were very, very close,” Malkovich told reporters in Berlin. “I’m a godfather to his first son from his first marriage to Sarah, who I know very well. I introduced him to his second wife, and we have been close since we met in 1983 on the set of The Killing Fields. It’s a very sad event.”