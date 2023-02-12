Sheriff Says Outcome Of Search For Missing Actor Julian Sands ‘May Not Be What We Would Like’

The county sheriff’s department in Southern California has given an update on its search for British actor Julian Sands – a month after he was reported missing in the Mount Baldy region of the San Gabriel mountains.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said on Saturday:

“Regarding the search for Julian Sands, we remain hopeful, but know the outcome may not be what we would like.

“Conditions on Mt Baldy remain a danger and our aviation division still patrols the area when they are available. We also plan to search the area by ground in the future.”

Sands was reported missing on January 13, after he failed to return from a hiking expedition in the region. Several searches by public and private parties have already been carried out. The actor is an experienced hiker and friends and family remain hopeful of his return.

Sands is known for his roles in films such as The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Warlock, Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena and Leaving Las Vegas. On TV, he has appeared in 24, Smallville and Banshee.