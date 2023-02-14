Broadway Theater Owner Jujamcyn To Combine Operations With UK’s Ambassador Theatre Group

Broadway’s Jujamcyn Theaters and International Entertainment Holdings Limited, the parent company of Ambassador Theatre Group, have agreed to combine operations, bringing together two of the major players on Broadway and London’s West End.

Jujamcyn owns five Broadway theaters: the St. James, Al Hirschfeld, August Wilson, Eugene O’Neill, and Walter Kerr. ATG already owns two Broadway venues – the Lyric, currently home to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the Hudson, where A Doll’s House with Jessica Chastain is in previews. Combining their operations will give the company seven Broadway venues, still the smallest of Broadway’s three major owners, but inching closer to the second-largest: the Nederlander Organization owns nine theaters, while the Shubert Organizatiion has 17.

A.T.G. is a major player internationally, with 58 venues in Britain, Germany, and the United States. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The statement announcing the deal described ATG as “a leading live-theater and ticketing organization,” and Jujamcyn as “the innovative Broadway theater owner and production company.” Financial terms were not disclosed.

Combining operations will allow the companies to “offer producing partners an increasingly varied venue portfolio. The combined group will have the resources and shared expertise to continue pushing the boundaries of live entertainment and enhance customer experiences”.

Jujamcyn President Jordan Roth will sit on the Board as the largest individual shareholder of the combined group and serve as Creative Director. Mark Cornell, CEO of ATG, will serve as CEO.

“This is a thrilling next chapter for Jujamcyn and ATG in our continued commitment to creating raves among our audiences, artists, producers, and teams,” Roth said in a statement. “Our companies share a passion for innovation and hospitality as well a deep belief in the power of theater. By bringing our teams and talents together, we can bring out the best in each other to deliver that vision.”

“We are delighted to be combining our operations with Jujamcyn. Our combined expertise and capabilities will enable producers and other creatives to bring their visions to life and create the unimaginable for our audiences. We are excited by the further development opportunities for our valued employees. I look forward to working with Jordan, Hal and the team at Jujamcyn to continue creating shows that touch, move, and unite people.”

The transaction is expected to complete in 2023, subject regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

A.T.G. has been building its U.S. profile in recent years. In addition to its two Broadway venues, the company owns or operates theaters in Brooklyn, Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, San Antonio, San Francisco and Sugar Land, Texas.

Today’s announcement offered no information as to how the deal will impact current employees of either company, nor does it indicate potential changes in creative development. While Roth will likely continue to make creative decisions for the five Jujamcyn venues, the new deal will no doubt stir industry speculation as to its impact on Jujamcyn’s traditional favoring of American theatrical works over British imports.